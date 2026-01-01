$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT **PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE**
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT **PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,922 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT!!
**PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE**
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Premium Plus package is a high-trim, crew cab configuration featuring the 5.3L V8 engine with dynamic fuel management, 8-speed automatic transmission, and 4WD. It adds luxury and convenience features like 20-inch polished wheels, chrome assist steps, a spray-on bedliner, and advanced safety packages.
Key Features of the SLT Premium Plus Package:
Convenience & Comfort: Perforated leather-appointed seating, heated/ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and a 7-speaker Bose premium audio system.
Technology & Safety: Driver Alert Package I and II (lane keep assist, forward collision alert, blind-spot monitoring), navigation, wireless charging, and 8-inch diagonal touchscreen.
Exterior: Chrome assist steps, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, and spray-on bedliner.
Powertrain: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft of torque).
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
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