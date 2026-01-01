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<p dir=ltr>JUST LANDED!!</p><p dir=ltr>2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT!!</p><p dir=ltr>**PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE** </p><p dir=ltr>The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Premium Plus package is a high-trim, crew cab configuration featuring the 5.3L V8 engine with dynamic fuel management, 8-speed automatic transmission, and 4WD. It adds luxury and convenience features like 20-inch polished wheels, chrome assist steps, a spray-on bedliner, and advanced safety packages.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Key Features of the SLT Premium Plus Package:</strong></p><p dir=ltr><strong>Convenience & Comfort:</strong> Perforated leather-appointed seating, heated/ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and a 7-speaker Bose premium audio system.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Technology & Safety:</strong> Driver Alert Package I and II (lane keep assist, forward collision alert, blind-spot monitoring), navigation, wireless charging, and 8-inch diagonal touchscreen.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Exterior:</strong> Chrome assist steps, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, and spray-on bedliner.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Powertrain:</strong> 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft of torque).</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT** </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-dc6619b1-7fff-14fb-1847-6df547af7f68></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

240,922 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT **PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE**

Watch This Vehicle
13977552

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT **PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1776957468
  2. 1776957469
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
240,922KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9DED8KZ398941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,922 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT!!

**PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE** 

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Premium Plus package is a high-trim, crew cab configuration featuring the 5.3L V8 engine with dynamic fuel management, 8-speed automatic transmission, and 4WD. It adds luxury and convenience features like 20-inch polished wheels, chrome assist steps, a spray-on bedliner, and advanced safety packages.

Key Features of the SLT Premium Plus Package:

Convenience & Comfort: Perforated leather-appointed seating, heated/ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and a 7-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Technology & Safety: Driver Alert Package I and II (lane keep assist, forward collision alert, blind-spot monitoring), navigation, wireless charging, and 8-inch diagonal touchscreen.

Exterior: Chrome assist steps, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, and spray-on bedliner.

Powertrain: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft of torque).

 

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. 

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
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$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

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905-379-4206

2019 GMC Sierra 1500