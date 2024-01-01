$249,999+ tax & licensing
2019 McLaren 600LT
COUPE **MSO DEFINED**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 13,056 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2019 McLaren 600LT!!
**MSO DEFINED**
**LOW KM UNIT**
OPTION LIST:
MSO Exterior Paint - Ceramic Grey
MSO Defined Indian Red Seatbelts
Ceramic Brakes - Red Calliper / Mach Logo
10 Spoke U/L/W Wheels - Gloss Black
Nose Lift
Carbon Fibre Interior Package
Carbon Fibre Exterior Upgrade 1
Luxury Package
Roof - Dark Palladium
3.8L TWIN TURBO V8 MOTOR, 592 HP / 457 LB-FT, 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ MANUAL MODE, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, BLACK.RED LEATHER INTERIOR, 12 O'CLOCK MCLAREN ORANGE LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, PARKING SENSORS, BACKUP CAMERA, ELECTRIC AND HEATED MEMORY SEATS, BOWER & WILKINS 12 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
