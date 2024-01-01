Menu
2019 McLaren 600LT

13,056 KM

$249,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 McLaren 600LT

COUPE **MSO DEFINED**

12009706

2019 McLaren 600LT

COUPE **MSO DEFINED**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$249,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,056KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SBM13RAA4KW008472

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 13,056 KM

JUST LANDED!!

2019 McLaren 600LT!!

**MSO DEFINED**

**LOW KM UNIT**

OPTION LIST:

MSO Exterior Paint - Ceramic Grey

MSO Defined Indian Red Seatbelts

Ceramic Brakes - Red Calliper / Mach Logo

10 Spoke U/L/W Wheels - Gloss Black

Nose Lift

Carbon Fibre Interior Package

Carbon Fibre Exterior Upgrade 1

Luxury Package

Roof - Dark Palladium

3.8L TWIN TURBO V8 MOTOR, 592 HP / 457 LB-FT, 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ MANUAL MODE, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, BLACK.RED LEATHER INTERIOR, 12 O'CLOCK MCLAREN ORANGE LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, PARKING SENSORS, BACKUP CAMERA, ELECTRIC AND HEATED MEMORY SEATS, BOWER & WILKINS 12 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-379-4206

$249,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2019 McLaren 600LT