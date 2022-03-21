Menu
2019 Porsche 911

4,568 KM

Details Features

$197,888

+ tax & licensing
$197,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche 911

2019 Porsche 911

Targa 4

2019 Porsche 911

Targa 4

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$197,888

+ taxes & licensing

4,568KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8788424
  • Stock #: 07040134
  • VIN: WP0BA2A98KS120134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 4,568 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

