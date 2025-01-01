$35,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
A-SPEC **DEALER SERVICED**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,093 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2020 Acura RDX A-SPEC!!
**DEALER SERVICED**
**LOW KM UNIT**
2.0L TURBOCHARGED MOTOR (272 HP), 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SH-AWD, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT MEMORY SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, PREMIUM AUDIO AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
905-379-4206