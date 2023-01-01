2020 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 4 7 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10210524

10210524 Stock #: 07206740

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 186,479 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.