Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

186,479 KM

Details

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Colorado

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1689953155
  2. 1689953155
  3. 1689953155
  4. 1689953155
  5. 1689953155
  6. 1689953155
  7. 1689953155
  8. 1689953155
  9. 1689953155
  10. 1689953155
  11. 1689953155
  12. 1689953155
  13. 1689953155
  14. 1689953155
  15. 1689953155
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
186,479KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10210524
  • Stock #: 07206740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 186,479 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 220,426 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 49,066 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 98,004 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory