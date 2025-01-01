Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Z51!!</p><p>**ONLY 1,502 KMS**</p><p>**BRAND NEW CONDITION**</p><p>**NATION WIDE SHIPPING OPTIONS AVAILABLE** </p><p>Z51 PACKAGE:</p><p>- BREMBO BRAKES</p><p>- PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION</p><p>- PERFORMANCE EXHAUST </p><p>6.2L (LT2) V8 MOTOR, 495 HP / 470 LB-FT, 8 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, CARBON BUCKET SEATS, 10 SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO, MEMORY PACKAGE, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, 360 CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** </p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

1,502 KM

Details Description Features

$97,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT Z51 **ONLY 1,502 KM'S**

Watch This Vehicle
12649611

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT Z51 **ONLY 1,502 KM'S**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$97,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,502KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1Y82D42L5106325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,502 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2020 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Z51!!

**ONLY 1,502 KM'S**

**BRAND NEW CONDITION**

**NATION WIDE SHIPPING OPTIONS AVAILABLE** 

Z51 PACKAGE:

- BREMBO BRAKES

- PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION

- PERFORMANCE EXHAUST 

6.2L (LT2) V8 MOTOR, 495 HP / 470 LB-FT, 8 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, CARBON BUCKET SEATS, 10 SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO, MEMORY PACKAGE, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, 360 CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive **TASTEFULLY MODIFIED**NO ACCIDENT** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2014 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive **TASTEFULLY MODIFIED**NO ACCIDENT** 133,339 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla SE 132,593 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi S4 PRESTIGE **SUPER CLEAN**NO ACCIDENTS** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2018 Audi S4 PRESTIGE **SUPER CLEAN**NO ACCIDENTS** 63,909 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$97,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2020 Chevrolet Corvette