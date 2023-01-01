2020 Ford Transit 150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $39,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 3 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10533345

10533345 Stock #: 10118225

10118225 VIN: 1FTYE1Y80LKA08225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 121,309 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.