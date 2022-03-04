Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Transit 250

68,414 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paradigm Fleet Services

866-542-2756

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit 250

2020 Ford Transit 250

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit 250

Location

Paradigm Fleet Services

371 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L2

866-542-2756

  1. 8478660
  2. 8478660
  3. 8478660
  4. 8478660
  5. 8478660
  6. 8478660
  7. 8478660
  8. 8478660
  9. 8478660
  10. 8478660
  11. 8478660
  12. 8478660
  13. 8478660
  14. 8478660
  15. 8478660
  16. 8478660
  17. 8478660
  18. 8478660
  19. 8478660
  20. 8478660
  21. 8478660
  22. 8478660
  23. 8478660
  24. 8478660
  25. 8478660
  26. 8478660
  27. 8478660
  28. 8478660
  29. 8478660
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,414KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8478660
  • Stock #: 2264H

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Stock # 2264H
  • Mileage 68,414 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paradigm Fleet Services

2021 GMC Savana
21,345 KM
$58,488 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit
73,368 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Savana
35,654 KM
$59,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paradigm Fleet Services

Paradigm Fleet Services

Paradigm Fleet Services

371 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L2

Call Dealer

866-542-XXXX

(click to show)

866-542-2756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory