2020 Ford Transit 250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 4 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8478660

8478660 Stock #: 2264H

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Stock # 2264H

Mileage 68,414 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.