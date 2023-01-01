Menu
2020 Ford Transit

42,144 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Maximum Motor Car

289-389-8999

T-150 130" Low Roof RWD

Location

1451 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5K9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,144KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9556141
  • VIN: 1FTYE1Y81LKB48512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 42,144 KM

Vehicle Description

All prices are plus HST & licensing.Extended Warranties available.All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $495.  If not Certified and E-Tested, per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not E-Tested, not Certified and not drivable.  Submit your CREDIT APPLICATION NOW!! www.maximummotorcar.com/financing Financing available for any and every situation. NO INCOME, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTIONS AND EVEN O.D.S.P.! We can do it all! Rates from 4.99% O.A.C, Don't hesitate to get a risk-free pre-approval today! Vehicle Repossession? Low Income? Student? Newly arrived to Canada? We can help! All Financing deals subject to Finance Processing Fee O.A.C Call now! 289-389-8999 Or visit our website: www.MaximumMotorCar.com Located in Stoney creek, just off the QEW, @ Fifty Rd.  Buy with confidence! OMVIC registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

