$43,999+ tax & licensing
Maximum Motor Car
289-389-8999
2020 Ford Transit
2020 Ford Transit
T-150 130" Low Roof RWD
Location
Maximum Motor Car
1451 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5K9
289-389-8999
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
42,144KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9556141
- VIN: 1FTYE1Y81LKB48512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 42,144 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Maximum Motor Car
1451 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5K9