2020 Jaguar F-PACE
25t AWD Prestige **MERIDIAN SPEAKERS**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,331 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2020 Jaguar F-Pace Prestige!!
**MERDIAN SPEAKERS**
**WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR**
2.0L INLINE 4 TURBOCHARGED MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, CONTINENTAL TIRES, PANO ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTERY, HEATED MEMORY SEATS, DRIVE HEATED STEERING WHEE, MODE SELECT AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
905-379-4206