Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lamborghini Huracan

4,700 KM

Details Features

$395,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$395,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2020 Lamborghini Huracan

2020 Lamborghini Huracan

EVO-AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lamborghini Huracan

EVO-AWD

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1649887103
  2. 1649887103
  3. 1649887103
  4. 1649887103
  5. 1649887103
  6. 1649887103
  7. 1649887103
  8. 1649887103
  9. 1649887103
  10. 1649887103
  11. 1649887103
  12. 1649887103
  13. 1649887103
  14. 1649887103
  15. 1649887103
  16. 1649887103
  17. 1649887103
  18. 1649887103
  19. 1649887103
  20. 1649887103
  21. 1649887103
  22. 1649887103
  23. 1649887103
  24. 1649887103
  25. 1649887103
  26. 1649887103
  27. 1649887103
  28. 1649887103
  29. 1649887103
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$395,888

+ taxes & licensing

4,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8459412
  • Stock #: APR5225
  • VIN: ZHWCF5ZF2LLA15225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 4,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 141,842 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango G...
 151,150 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul SX-Acc...
 99,145 KM
$16,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory