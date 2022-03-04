2020 Lamborghini Huracan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$395,888 + taxes & licensing 4 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8468487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 4,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.