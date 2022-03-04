Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lamborghini Huracan

4,700 KM

Details Description

$395,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$395,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2020 Lamborghini Huracan

2020 Lamborghini Huracan

EVO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lamborghini Huracan

EVO

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1650045615
  2. 1650045615
  3. 1650045615
  4. 1650045615
  5. 1650045615
  6. 1650045615
  7. 1650045615
  8. 1650045615
  9. 1650045615
  10. 1650045615
  11. 1650045615
  12. 1650045615
  13. 1650045615
  14. 1650045615
  15. 1650045615
  16. 1650045615
  17. 1650045615
  18. 1650045615
  19. 1650045615
  20. 1650045615
  21. 1650045615
  22. 1650045615
  23. 1650045615
  24. 1650045615
  25. 1650045615
  26. 1650045615
  27. 1650045615
  28. 1650045615
  29. 1650045615
  30. 1650045615
  31. 1650045615
  32. 1650045615
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$395,888

+ taxes & licensing

4,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8468487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 4,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived!! Please call or email us to book an appointment to view this vehicle. www.motormax.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2020 Lamborghini Hur...
 4,700 KM
$395,888 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 141,842 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango G...
 151,150 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory