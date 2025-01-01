Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2020 Range Rover Sport Td6 HSE!!</p><p>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p>**WELL SERVICED**</p><p>3.0L V6 TURBODIESEL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, REFRIGERATION (CENTER CONSOLE), MERIDIAN SPEAKERS, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, FULL MOON ROOF, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** </p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

128,402 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Td6 Diesel HSE **CLEAN CARFAX**

Watch This Vehicle
12703815

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Td6 Diesel HSE **CLEAN CARFAX**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1751304195
  2. 1751304195
  3. 1751304195
  4. 1751304195
  5. 1751304195
  6. 1751304195
  7. 1751304195
  8. 1751304195
  9. 1751304195
  10. 1751304195
  11. 1751304195
  12. 1751304195
  13. 1751304195
  14. 1751304195
  15. 1751304195
  16. 1751304195
  17. 1751304195
  18. 1751304195
  19. 1751304195
  20. 1751304195
  21. 1751304195
  22. 1751304195
  23. 1751304195
  24. 1751304195
  25. 1751304195
  26. 1751304195
  27. 1751304195
  28. 1751304195
  29. 1751304195
  30. 1751304195
  31. 1751304195
  32. 1751304195
  33. 1751304195
  34. 1751304195
  35. 1751304195
  36. 1751304196
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,402KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALWR2RK4LA731036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,402 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2020 Range Rover Sport Td6 HSE!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**WELL SERVICED**

3.0L V6 TURBODIESEL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, REFRIGERATION (CENTER CONSOLE), MERIDIAN SPEAKERS, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, FULL MOON ROOF, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 Diesel HSE **CLEAN CARFAX** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 Diesel HSE **CLEAN CARFAX** 128,402 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck **TONS OF SERVICE RECORDS** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck **TONS OF SERVICE RECORDS** 96,165 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ w/1LZ **Z71 PACKAGE**FULLY LOADED** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ w/1LZ **Z71 PACKAGE**FULLY LOADED** 230,303 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport