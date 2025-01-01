Menu
NEW ARRIVAL!!

2020 Lexus UX 250H!!

**ONE OWNER**

**HYBRID MODEL**

2.0L INLINE 4 HYBRID MOTOR, CVT TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LANE DEPARTURE WEARNING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, HEATED / COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, 2 KEYS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

2020 Lexus UX

126,601 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
126,601KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHP9JBH3L2033241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,601 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2020 Lexus UX 250H!!

**ONE OWNER**

**HYBRID MODEL**

2.0L INLINE 4 HYBRID MOTOR, CVT TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LANE DEPARTURE WEARNING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, HEATED / COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, 2 KEYS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-379-4206

2020 Lexus UX