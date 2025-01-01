$189,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
AMG GT R **SUPER LOW KM'S**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$189,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 15,034 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2020 Mercedes-Benz GT-R AMG!!
**WRAPPED MATTE BLACK**
**PAINT CODE: 040 / JET BLACK**
**PLUG IN RENNTECH TUNE**
**DEALER SERVICED**
4.0L BI-TURBO V8 (516 HP / 577 LB-FT), 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, BURMESTER SPEAKERS, POWER SPORT BUCKET SEATS, DRIVE MODE SELECT, MICHELIN PILOT SPORT CUP 2 TIRES AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto View
905-379-4206