<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2020 Mercedes-Benz GT-R AMG!!</p><p>**WRAPPED MATTE BLACK**</p><p>**PAINT CODE: 040 / JET BLACK**</p><p>**PLUG IN RENNTECH TUNE**</p><p>**DEALER SERVICED**</p><p>4.0L BI-TURBO V8 (516 HP / 577 LB-FT), 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, BURMESTER SPEAKERS, POWER SPORT BUCKET SEATS, DRIVE MODE SELECT, MICHELIN PILOT SPORT CUP 2 TIRES AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** </p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

15,034 KM

$189,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

AMG GT R **SUPER LOW KM'S**

12739584

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

AMG GT R **SUPER LOW KM'S**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$189,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,034KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDYJ7KA0LA026424

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 15,034 KM

JUST LANDED!!

2020 Mercedes-Benz GT-R AMG!!

**WRAPPED MATTE BLACK**

**PAINT CODE: 040 / JET BLACK**

**PLUG IN RENNTECH TUNE**

**DEALER SERVICED**

4.0L BI-TURBO V8 (516 HP / 577 LB-FT), 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, BURMESTER SPEAKERS, POWER SPORT BUCKET SEATS, DRIVE MODE SELECT, MICHELIN PILOT SPORT CUP 2 TIRES AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$189,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT