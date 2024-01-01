$16,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan NV200
S **LADDER RACKS**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # AV1100-20
- Mileage 136,290 KM
Vehicle Description
READY FOR WORK!!
2020 Nissan NV200!!
**LADDER RACKS**
2.0L L4 16V, 4CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, SLIDING DOORS, REAR DOOR, INTERIOR WORK SHELVING, LOW ROOF, 2 SEATER, AM / FM STEREO, A/C, USB CONNECTION AND MUCH MORE!!
**ADDITIONAL $699.99 FOR CERTIFICATION**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
905-379-4206