READY FOR WORK!!

2020 Nissan NV200!!

**LADDER RACKS**

2.0L L4 16V, 4CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, SLIDING DOORS, REAR DOOR, INTERIOR WORK SHELVING, LOW ROOF, 2 SEATER, AM / FM STEREO, A/C, USB CONNECTION AND MUCH MORE!!

**ADDITIONAL $699.99 FOR CERTIFICATION**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE. EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee. All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing* Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road! Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca 905-379-4206

2020 Nissan NV200

136,290 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan NV200

S **LADDER RACKS**

11999257

2020 Nissan NV200

S **LADDER RACKS**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,290KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN5LK695824

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # AV1100-20
  • Mileage 136,290 KM

READY FOR WORK!!

2020 Nissan NV200!!

**LADDER RACKS**

2.0L L4 16V, 4CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, SLIDING DOORS, REAR DOOR, INTERIOR WORK SHELVING, LOW ROOF, 2 SEATER, AM / FM STEREO, A/C, USB CONNECTION AND MUCH MORE!!

**ADDITIONAL $699.99 FOR CERTIFICATION**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2020 Nissan NV200