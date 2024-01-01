Menu
NEW ARRIVAL!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>2020 Porsche Cayenne S!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>**M9A - RACE TRACK GREY PAINT**</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;><strong>BUILD OPTIONS:</strong></p><ul><li>0P9Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Gloss Black</li><li>0PV PORSCHE Logo and Model Designation Painted in Matte Black</li><li>1NPWheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest</li><li>2D5SportDesign Package with Trims Painted in Gloss Black</li><li>2W6Fuel Filler Cap in Aluminum Look</li><li>3J7Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests (front)</li><li>3NSRear Seat in 2+1 Configuration</li><li>43H21 Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels</li><li>4D3Seat Ventilation (Front)</li><li>6FHExterior Mirrors Painted in Gloss Black</li><li>6JADoor Handles in Gloss Black</li><li>8JUTinted LED-Matrix Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)</li><li>8SITinted LED Taillights</li><li>9AE4-zone Climate Control</li><li>9JBSmoking Package</li><li>9VLBose® Surround Sound System</li><li>AMPartial leather interior in Black, Seats in smooth-finish leather</li><li>G1G8-speed Tiptronic S</li><li>I72All-Season Tires for 21 Wheels</li><li>KA6Surround View Camera System</li><li>PI2Premium Plus Package</li><li>PV1Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)</li><li>Q1JAdaptive Sport Seats (18-way) with Memory Package</li><li>UD1Side Courtesy Lights with LED PORSCHE logo</li></ul><p>3.0L V6 TWIN TURBO MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, EMBOSSED HEADREST, LEATHER INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, AMBIENT LIGHTING, PARK ASSIST, BACK UP CAMERA, 360 CAMERA, HEATED / COOLING FRONT SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH TO START, GLASS ROOF, POWER TRUNK, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MEMORY SEATS, PORSCHE PUDDLE LIGHT, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE, MULTI DRIVE MODES, SURROUNDING ASSISTANCE MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;><strong style=border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;font:inherit;margin:0px;padding:0px;>** CLEAN CARFAX **</strong></p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

43,281 KM

$78,999

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

VIN WP1BB2AYXLDA57692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AV1046-20
  • Mileage 43,281 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS!!

2020 Porsche Cayenne S!!

**M9A - RACE TRACK GREY PAINT**

BUILD OPTIONS:

  • 0P9Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Gloss Black
  • 0PV PORSCHE' Logo and Model Designation Painted in Matte Black
  • 1NPWheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest
  • 2D5SportDesign Package with Trims Painted in Gloss Black
  • 2W6Fuel Filler Cap in Aluminum Look
  • 3J7Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests (front)
  • 3NSRear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
  • 43H21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels
  • 4D3Seat Ventilation (Front)
  • 6FHExterior Mirrors Painted in Gloss Black
  • 6JADoor Handles in Gloss Black
  • 8JUTinted LED-Matrix Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
  • 8SITinted LED Taillights
  • 9AE4-zone Climate Control
  • 9JBSmoking Package
  • 9VLBose® Surround Sound System
  • AMPartial leather interior in Black, Seats in smooth-finish leather
  • G1G8-speed Tiptronic S
  • I72All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels
  • KA6Surround View Camera System
  • PI2Premium Plus Package
  • PV1Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Q1JAdaptive Sport Seats (18-way) with Memory Package
  • UD1Side Courtesy Lights with LED 'PORSCHE' logo

3.0L V6 TWIN TURBO MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, EMBOSSED HEADREST, LEATHER INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, AMBIENT LIGHTING, PARK ASSIST, BACK UP CAMERA, 360 CAMERA, HEATED / COOLING FRONT SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH TO START, GLASS ROOF, POWER TRUNK, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MEMORY SEATS, PORSCHE PUDDLE LIGHT, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE, MULTI DRIVE MODES, SURROUNDING ASSISTANCE MUCH MORE!!

** CLEAN CARFAX **

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

