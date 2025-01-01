Menu
JUST LANDED!!

2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn MEGA CAB!!

**BUILD LIST COMING SOON**

6.7L CUMMINS MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, BACK UP / 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, TOW MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!!

**TRUCK BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

2020 RAM 2500

98,207 KM

$75,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn MEGA CAB **FOX 2.0 LIFT KIT**

12730023

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn MEGA CAB **FOX 2.0 LIFT KIT**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,207KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5MLXLG132909

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,207 KM

JUST LANDED!!

2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn MEGA CAB!!

**BUILD LIST COMING SOON**

6.7L CUMMINS MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, BACK UP / 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, TOW MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!!

**TRUCK BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
