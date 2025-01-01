$75,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 2500
Big Horn MEGA CAB **FOX 2.0 LIFT KIT**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$75,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,207 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn MEGA CAB!!
**BUILD LIST COMING SOON**
6.7L CUMMINS MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, BACK UP / 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, TOW MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!!
**TRUCK BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
