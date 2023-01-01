Menu
2020 RAM Cargo Van

53,528 KM

Details Description Features

$48,988

+ tax & licensing
$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

2020 RAM Cargo Van

2020 RAM Cargo Van

1500-Accident Free-Rear view camera

2020 RAM Cargo Van

1500-Accident Free-Rear view camera

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

53,528KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9688165
  Stock #: 03078432
  VIN: 3C6TRVAG6LE138432

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Passengers 3
  Mileage 53,528 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW KMS!!! Automatic, 6Cyl., Rear view camera, Power/steering, Power/brakes, Power/door locks, Power/mirrors, Cruise, A/C, keyless entry. Fully certified with inspection sheet provided. Carfax verified, Accident free. Taxes and Licensing fee extra. No hidden charges -No administration fee -Financing Available. Please visit us at motormax.ca to see our full inventory and business hours -New vehicles arriving weekly -Always best prices. We are located at 521 Barton street, Stoney creek, L8E 2L7 right off the QEW Niagara (Fruitland road Exit). We are only 40 minutes from Toronto and Niagara Falls to serve you better open 6 days a week.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

