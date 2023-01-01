Menu
2020 Subaru Crosstrek

146,250 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Maximum Motor Car

289-389-8999

Location

Maximum Motor Car

1451 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5K9

289-389-8999

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

146,250KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9808459
  • VIN: JF2GTABC2L8204633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,250 KM

Vehicle Description

All prices are plus HST & licensing.Extended Warranties available.All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $495.  If not Certified and E-Tested, per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not E-Tested, not Certified and not drivable.  Submit your CREDIT APPLICATION NOW!! www.maximummotorcar.com/financing Financing available for any and every situation. NO INCOME, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTIONS AND EVEN O.D.S.P.! We can do it all! Rates from 4.99% O.A.C, Don't hesitate to get a risk-free pre-approval today! Vehicle Repossession? Low Income? Student? Newly arrived to Canada? We can help! All Financing deals subject to Finance Processing Fee O.A.C Call now! 289-389-8999 Or visit our website: www.MaximumMotorCar.com Located in Stoney creek, just off the QEW, @ Fifty Rd.  Buy with confidence! OMVIC registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

