$89,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT **COMPETITION BUCKET SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT **COMPETITION BUCKET SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$89,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 37,301 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2021 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT CONVERTIBLE!!
**CLEAN CARFAX**
**COMPETITION BUCKET SEATS**
**PAINT COLOUR: RED MIST**
6.2L V8 MOTOR, 490 HP / 465 LB-FT, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 8 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, AUTOMATIC HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE, FRONT LIFT SYSTEM, CARBON FIBER TRIM, MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, HEADS UP DISPLAY (HUD), DIGITAL REAR VIEW MIRROR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BOSE SPEAKERS AND MUCH MORE!!
**FULLY LOADED MODEL**
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206