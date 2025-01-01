Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1;>NEW ARRIVAL!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2021 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT CONVERTIBLE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**COMPETITION BUCKET SEATS** </p><p style=line-height: 1;>**PAINT COLOUR: RED MIST**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>6.2L V8 MOTOR, 490 HP / 465 LB-FT, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 8 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, AUTOMATIC HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE, FRONT LIFT SYSTEM, CARBON FIBER TRIM, MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, HEADS UP DISPLAY (HUD), DIGITAL REAR VIEW MIRROR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BOSE SPEAKERS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**FULLY LOADED MODEL**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

37,301 KM

Details Description Features

$89,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT **COMPETITION BUCKET SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**

Watch This Vehicle
12260554

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT **COMPETITION BUCKET SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1741450495
  2. 1741450494
  3. 1741450494
  4. 1741450494
  5. 1741450494
  6. 1741450494
  7. 1741450494
  8. 1741450494
  9. 1741450494
  10. 1741450495
  11. 1741450495
  12. 1741450495
  13. 1741450495
  14. 1741450495
  15. 1741450495
  16. 1741450495
  17. 1741450495
  18. 1741450495
  19. 1741450495
  20. 1741450495
  21. 1741450495
  22. 1741450495
  23. 1741450495
  24. 1741450495
  25. 1741450495
  26. 1741450495
  27. 1741450495
  28. 1741450495
  29. 1741450495
  30. 1741450495
  31. 1741450496
  32. 1741450495
  33. 1741450496
  34. 1741450496
  35. 1741450496
  36. 1741450496
  37. 1741450496
  38. 1741450496
  39. 1741450496
  40. 1741450496
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,301KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YC3D44M5107773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 37,301 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2021 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT CONVERTIBLE!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**COMPETITION BUCKET SEATS** 

**PAINT COLOUR: RED MIST**

6.2L V8 MOTOR, 490 HP / 465 LB-FT, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 8 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, AUTOMATIC HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE, FRONT LIFT SYSTEM, CARBON FIBER TRIM, MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, HEADS UP DISPLAY (HUD), DIGITAL REAR VIEW MIRROR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BOSE SPEAKERS AND MUCH MORE!!

**FULLY LOADED MODEL**

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2016 RAM 1500 Longhorn **6
2016 RAM 1500 Longhorn **6" LIFT W/ 35" TIRES**CLEAN CARFAX** 210,735 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL AWD **WELL SERVICED**LOW KM'S** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL AWD **WELL SERVICED**LOW KM'S** 154,322 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 1995 GMC Yukon 1500 2dr 4WD **RARE**CLEAN CARFAX** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1995 GMC Yukon 1500 2dr 4WD **RARE**CLEAN CARFAX** 170,603 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$89,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Corvette