Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

49,066 KM

Details Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1689275950
  2. 1689275950
  3. 1689275950
  4. 1689275950
  5. 1689275950
  6. 1689275950
  7. 1689275950
  8. 1689275950
  9. 1689275950
  10. 1689275950
  11. 1689275950
  12. 1689275950
  13. 1689275950
  14. 1689275950
  15. 1689275950
  16. 1689275950
  17. 1689275950
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,066KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176024
  • Stock #: 07121591
  • VIN: 1GC5YLEY8MF291591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 49,066 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 49,066 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 98,004 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 121,148 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory