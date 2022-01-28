$74,984+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,984
+ taxes & licensing
Paradigm Fleet Services
866-542-2756
2021 Ford E450
2021 Ford E450
Cube Van, 16' BOX
Location
Paradigm Fleet Services
371 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L2
866-542-2756
$74,984
+ taxes & licensing
63,165KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8231055
- Stock #: 2173H
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Stock # 2173H
- Mileage 63,165 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paradigm Fleet Services
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Paradigm Fleet Services
371 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L2