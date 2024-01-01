Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>2021 Genesis G70 ELITE AWD!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**FULLY LOADED MODEL**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>2.0L TURBOCHARGED INLINE 4, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, H-TRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, MICHELIN PRIMAC MXM-4 TIRES, LEXICON AUDIO SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>sales@autoview.ca</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>905-379-4206</p>

2021 Genesis G70

64,075 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Genesis G70

2.0T Elite AWD **FULLY LOADED**

Watch This Vehicle
12041308

2021 Genesis G70

2.0T Elite AWD **FULLY LOADED**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1734993232
  2. 1734993232
  3. 1734993232
  4. 1734993232
  5. 1734993232
  6. 1734993232
  7. 1734993232
  8. 1734993232
  9. 1734993232
  10. 1734993232
  11. 1734993232
  12. 1734993232
  13. 1734993232
  14. 1734993232
  15. 1734993232
  16. 1734993233
  17. 1734993233
  18. 1734993233
  19. 1734993233
  20. 1734993233
  21. 1734993233
  22. 1734993233
  23. 1734993233
  24. 1734993233
  25. 1734993233
  26. 1734993233
  27. 1734993233
  28. 1734993233
  29. 1734993233
  30. 1734993233
  31. 1734993233
  32. 1734993233
  33. 1734993233
  34. 1734993233
  35. 1734993233
  36. 1734993234
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMTG64LAXMU079850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,075 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2021 Genesis G70 ELITE AWD!!

**FULLY LOADED MODEL**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

2.0L TURBOCHARGED INLINE 4, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, H-TRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, MICHELIN PRIMAC MXM-4 TIRES, LEXICON AUDIO SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody **BLACK GHOST* for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody **BLACK GHOST* 77 KM $249,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive Gran Coupe **M PERFORMANCE** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive Gran Coupe **M PERFORMANCE** 183,110 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Journey Express **ONE OWNER** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2011 Dodge Journey Express **ONE OWNER** 124,275 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2021 Genesis G70