Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Savana

16,608 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paradigm Fleet Services

866-542-2756

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Savana

2021 GMC Savana

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Savana

Location

Paradigm Fleet Services

371 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L2

866-542-2756

  1. 8478657
  2. 8478657
  3. 8478657
  4. 8478657
  5. 8478657
  6. 8478657
  7. 8478657
  8. 8478657
  9. 8478657
  10. 8478657
  11. 8478657
  12. 8478657
  13. 8478657
  14. 8478657
  15. 8478657
  16. 8478657
  17. 8478657
  18. 8478657
  19. 8478657
  20. 8478657
  21. 8478657
  22. 8478657
  23. 8478657
  24. 8478657
  25. 8478657
  26. 8478657
  27. 8478657
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,608KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8478657
  • Stock #: 2269H

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Stock # 2269H
  • Mileage 16,608 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paradigm Fleet Services

2021 GMC Savana
21,345 KM
$58,488 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit
73,368 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Savana
35,654 KM
$59,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paradigm Fleet Services

Paradigm Fleet Services

Paradigm Fleet Services

371 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L2

Call Dealer

866-542-XXXX

(click to show)

866-542-2756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory