$41,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4XE **HYBRID**DEALER SERVICED**
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4XE **HYBRID**DEALER SERVICED**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,285 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4XE!!
**PLUG IN HYBRID MODEL**
**SKY ONE-TOUCH TOP**
**DEALER SERVICED**
2.0L INLINE 4 HYBRID MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, DRIVE MODE SELECT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BRIDGESTONE DUELER TIRES AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206