NEW ARRIVAL!!
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4XE!!
**PLUG IN HYBRID MODEL**
**SKY ONE-TOUCH TOP**
**DEALER SERVICED**
2.0L INLINE 4 HYBRID MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, DRIVE MODE SELECT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BRIDGESTONE DUELER TIRES AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**
 
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206

2021 Jeep Wrangler

76,285 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4XE **HYBRID**DEALER SERVICED**

12271731

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4XE **HYBRID**DEALER SERVICED**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,285KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4JJXP64MW800162

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,285 KM

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4XE!!

**PLUG IN HYBRID MODEL**

**SKY ONE-TOUCH TOP**

**DEALER SERVICED**

2.0L INLINE 4 HYBRID MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, DRIVE MODE SELECT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BRIDGESTONE DUELER TIRES AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2021 Jeep Wrangler