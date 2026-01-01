$47,799+ taxes & licensing
2021 Sea-Doo GTX
300 Limited *SEALVER 525 WAVE BOAT INCLUDED*
2021 Sea-Doo GTX
300 Limited *SEALVER 525 WAVE BOAT INCLUDED*
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$47,799
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Personal Watercraft
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Passengers 9
- Stock # CM238-21
- Mileage 860 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED!!
Sea-Doo GTX 300 Limited w/SEALVER 515 Wave Boat
GREAT LAKE CRUISER!!
The Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300 is the brand's flagship luxury touring personal watercraft. Combining the 300-hp Rotax 1630 ACE supercharged engine with the ultra-stable ST3 hull, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds. The Limited package adds premium tech (Bluetooth audio, 7.8" color display), a USB port, and exclusive accessories.
Key Specifications & Features:
Engine: 300-hp Rotax 1630 ACE (requires 91 octane fuel).
Top Speed: Approximately 107 kph.
Hull: ST3 Hull (provides excellent stability and control at rest and high speeds).
Standard Package Extras: BRP Premium Bluetooth audio system, iDF (Intelligent Debris Free Pump System), custom watercraft cover, storage bin organizer, dry bag, and knee pads.
SEALVER 525 WAVE BOAT
The Sealver Wave Boat 525 is an innovative 17'2" hybrid craft that transforms your personal watercraft into a full-sized family boat in under a minute. It holds up to 6 people, features a front lounge area that converts to a dining table, and can be easily towed to local lakes like Chestermere or Sikome.
Key Specifications & Features:
Length: 5.25 meters (17'2").
Draft: 0.30 meters (approx. 11 inches).
Capacity: 6 passengers.
Hull Design: Shallow-water capable with no exposed propellers, making it incredibly safe and easy to beach.
Certification: Category C (suitable for both sheltered coastal waters and inland fresh water).
Storage: Self-draining storage compartments and anchor locker.
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-379-4206