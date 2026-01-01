2021 Sea-Doo GTX

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<p dir=ltr>JUST ARRIVED!!</p><p dir=ltr>Sea-Doo GTX 300 Limited w/SEALVER 515 Wave Boat</p><p dir=ltr>GREAT LAKE CRUISER!!</p><p dir=ltr>The Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300 is the brands flagship luxury touring personal watercraft. Combining the 300-hp Rotax 1630 ACE supercharged engine with the ultra-stable ST3 hull, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds. The Limited package adds premium tech (Bluetooth audio, 7.8 color display), a USB port, and exclusive accessories.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Key Specifications & Features:</strong></p><p dir=ltr><strong>Engine:</strong> 300-hp Rotax 1630 ACE (requires 91 octane fuel).</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Top Speed:</strong> Approximately 107 kph.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Hull:</strong> ST3 Hull (provides excellent stability and control at rest and high speeds).</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Standard Package Extras:</strong> BRP Premium Bluetooth audio system, iDF (Intelligent Debris Free Pump System), custom watercraft cover, storage bin organizer, dry bag, and knee pads.</p><p dir=ltr>SEALVER 525 WAVE BOAT</p><p dir=ltr>The Sealver Wave Boat 525 is an innovative 172 hybrid craft that transforms your personal watercraft into a full-sized family boat in under a minute. It holds up to 6 people, features a front lounge area that converts to a dining table, and can be easily towed to local lakes like Chestermere or Sikome.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Key Specifications & Features:</strong></p><p dir=ltr><strong>Length:</strong> 5.25 meters (172).</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Draft:</strong> 0.30 meters (approx. 11 inches).</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Capacity:</strong> 6 passengers.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Hull Design:</strong> Shallow-water capable with no exposed propellers, making it incredibly safe and easy to beach.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Certification:</strong> Category C (suitable for both sheltered coastal waters and inland fresh water).</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Storage:</strong> Self-draining storage compartments and anchor locker.</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ac04223-7fff-914d-3829-742cb49c2e1a></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

2021 Sea-Doo GTX

860 KM

Details Description

$47,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Sea-Doo GTX

300 Limited *SEALVER 525 WAVE BOAT INCLUDED*

Watch This Vehicle
14424886

2021 Sea-Doo GTX

300 Limited *SEALVER 525 WAVE BOAT INCLUDED*

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
860KM
Excellent Condition
VIN CA-YDV96019F121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Passengers 9
  • Stock # CM238-21
  • Mileage 860 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED!!

Sea-Doo GTX 300 Limited w/SEALVER 515 Wave Boat

GREAT LAKE CRUISER!!

The Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300 is the brand's flagship luxury touring personal watercraft. Combining the 300-hp Rotax 1630 ACE supercharged engine with the ultra-stable ST3 hull, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds. The Limited package adds premium tech (Bluetooth audio, 7.8" color display), a USB port, and exclusive accessories.

Key Specifications & Features:

Engine: 300-hp Rotax 1630 ACE (requires 91 octane fuel).

Top Speed: Approximately 107 kph.

Hull: ST3 Hull (provides excellent stability and control at rest and high speeds).

Standard Package Extras: BRP Premium Bluetooth audio system, iDF (Intelligent Debris Free Pump System), custom watercraft cover, storage bin organizer, dry bag, and knee pads.

SEALVER 525 WAVE BOAT

The Sealver Wave Boat 525 is an innovative 17'2" hybrid craft that transforms your personal watercraft into a full-sized family boat in under a minute. It holds up to 6 people, features a front lounge area that converts to a dining table, and can be easily towed to local lakes like Chestermere or Sikome.

Key Specifications & Features:

Length: 5.25 meters (17'2").

Draft: 0.30 meters (approx. 11 inches).

Capacity: 6 passengers.

Hull Design: Shallow-water capable with no exposed propellers, making it incredibly safe and easy to beach.

Certification: Category C (suitable for both sheltered coastal waters and inland fresh water).

Storage: Self-draining storage compartments and anchor locker.

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. 

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$47,799

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905-379-4206

2021 Sea-Doo GTX