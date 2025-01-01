Menu
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>CALLING ALL M-SPORT ENTHUSIASTS!!</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>2022 BMW M3 COMPETITION!!</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>**FALL FACTORY WARRANTY TILL AUG 2026**</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>**C4P: BROOKLYN GREY METALLIC PAINT**</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>The 2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive is an all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of the M3 sedan, featuring a twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six engine that produces 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0-100KM/H in the low 3-second range and combines high performance with practical sedan features, including a rear-biased AWD system that can be switched to rear-wheel drive. Standard features include an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wide array of technology and safety assists, with both standard and optional packages available.</span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Performance and Drivetrain </span></span></span></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Engine: 3.0L twin-turbocharged inline-six </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Horsepower: 503 hp </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Torque: 479 lb-ft </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Transmission: Eight-speed automatic only </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Drivetrain: All-wheel drive (AWD) with a rear-biased system that can be switched to pure rear-wheel drive mode for performance driving </span></span></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Key features and Options </span></span></span></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Wheels: 19-inch front and 20-inch rear </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Tires: Pirelli P-Zero</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Suspension: Active adaptive suspension  </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Exhaust: Active M Performance exhaust system  </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Driving aids: Active Stop/Go Cruise Control, Steering and Lane control, Traffic Jam Assistant, Emergency stop assist, and Front cross traffic warning.</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Premium Package: Includes ventilated front seats, Head-Up Display, and M Drive Pro.  </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>M Drive Professional: Features a drift analyzer.  </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Parking assistance: Includes parking assistance package, 360-degree cameras, and Reverse Assist.  </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Connectivity: Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.  Audio: Harman Kardon sound system and satellite radio are available.  </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Carbon fiber: An optional carbon fiber roof and other carbon fiber accents are available. </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 11pt; white-space-collapse: preserve;><em>*</em></span></span></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>*VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT** </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-dc6619b1-7fff-14fb-1847-6df547af7f68></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

Details Description Features

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$95,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,635KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBS43AY00NFN03267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,635 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLING ALL M-SPORT ENTHUSIASTS!!

2022 BMW M3 COMPETITION!!

**FALL FACTORY WARRANTY TILL AUG 2026**

**C4P: BROOKLYN GREY METALLIC PAINT**

The 2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive is an all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of the M3 sedan, featuring a twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six engine that produces 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0-100KM/H in the low 3-second range and combines high performance with practical sedan features, including a rear-biased AWD system that can be switched to rear-wheel drive. Standard features include an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wide array of technology and safety assists, with both standard and optional packages available.

Performance and Drivetrain

Engine: 3.0L twin-turbocharged inline-six

Horsepower: 503 hp

Torque: 479 lb-ft

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic only

Drivetrain: All-wheel drive (AWD) with a rear-biased system that can be switched to pure rear-wheel drive mode for performance driving

Key features and Options

Wheels: 19-inch front and 20-inch rear

Tires: Pirelli P-Zero

Suspension: Active adaptive suspension 

Exhaust: Active M Performance exhaust system 

Driving aids: Active Stop/Go Cruise Control, Steering and Lane control, Traffic Jam Assistant, Emergency stop assist, and Front cross traffic warning.

Premium Package: Includes ventilated front seats, Head-Up Display, and M Drive Pro. 

M Drive Professional: Features a drift analyzer. 

Parking assistance: Includes parking assistance package, 360-degree cameras, and Reverse Assist. 

Connectivity: Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.  Audio: Harman Kardon sound system and satellite radio are available. 

Carbon fiber: An optional carbon fiber roof and other carbon fiber accents are available.

 

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. 

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

