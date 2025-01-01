$95,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW M3
Competition M xDrive **FACTORY WARRANTY AUG 2026**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$95,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,635 KM
Vehicle Description
CALLING ALL M-SPORT ENTHUSIASTS!!
2022 BMW M3 COMPETITION!!
**FALL FACTORY WARRANTY TILL AUG 2026**
**C4P: BROOKLYN GREY METALLIC PAINT**
The 2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive is an all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of the M3 sedan, featuring a twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six engine that produces 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0-100KM/H in the low 3-second range and combines high performance with practical sedan features, including a rear-biased AWD system that can be switched to rear-wheel drive. Standard features include an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wide array of technology and safety assists, with both standard and optional packages available.
Performance and Drivetrain
Engine: 3.0L twin-turbocharged inline-six
Horsepower: 503 hp
Torque: 479 lb-ft
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic only
Drivetrain: All-wheel drive (AWD) with a rear-biased system that can be switched to pure rear-wheel drive mode for performance driving
Key features and Options
Wheels: 19-inch front and 20-inch rear
Tires: Pirelli P-Zero
Suspension: Active adaptive suspension
Exhaust: Active M Performance exhaust system
Driving aids: Active Stop/Go Cruise Control, Steering and Lane control, Traffic Jam Assistant, Emergency stop assist, and Front cross traffic warning.
Premium Package: Includes ventilated front seats, Head-Up Display, and M Drive Pro.
M Drive Professional: Features a drift analyzer.
Parking assistance: Includes parking assistance package, 360-degree cameras, and Reverse Assist.
Connectivity: Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Audio: Harman Kardon sound system and satellite radio are available.
Carbon fiber: An optional carbon fiber roof and other carbon fiber accents are available.
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
