2022 GMC Sierra 2500

32,700 KM

Details Description Features

$69,988

+ tax & licensing
Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

SLE

SLE

Location

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9382444
  • Stock #: 12097593
  • VIN: 1GT39ME73NF187593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 32,700 KM

Vehicle Description

coming soon! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

