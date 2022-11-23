$69,988+ tax & licensing
$69,988
+ taxes & licensing
Motormax Auto Sales
905-664-7629
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
SLE
Location
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7
905-664-7629
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,988
+ taxes & licensing
32,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9382444
- Stock #: 12097593
- VIN: 1GT39ME73NF187593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 32,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7