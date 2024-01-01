$89,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac CT4-V
Blackwing **6 SPEED MANUAL**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$89,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ELECTRIC BLUE
- Interior Colour SKY COOL GREY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 7,177 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2023 Cadillac CT4-V BLACKWING!!
**FULLY OPTIONED**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
**WINDOW STICKER IN LAST PHOTO**
EXTERIOR: ELECTRIC BLUE
INTERIOR: SKY COOL GRAY W/ JET BLACK
3.6L TWIN TURBO V6 MOTOR, 472 HP / 445 LB-FT, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES, AKG PREMIUM AUDIO, APPLE CARPLAY, SUEDED INTERIOR PACKAGE, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, TECH PACKAGE AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
