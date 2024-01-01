Menu
7,177 KM

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
7,177KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6DL5RP3P0460207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ELECTRIC BLUE
  • Interior Colour SKY COOL GREY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,177 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2023 Cadillac CT4-V BLACKWING!!

**FULLY OPTIONED**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**WINDOW STICKER IN LAST PHOTO**

EXTERIOR: ELECTRIC BLUE

INTERIOR: SKY COOL GRAY W/ JET BLACK

3.6L TWIN TURBO V6 MOTOR, 472 HP / 445 LB-FT, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES, AKG PREMIUM AUDIO, APPLE CARPLAY, SUEDED INTERIOR PACKAGE, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, TECH PACKAGE AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
