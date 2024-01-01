Menu
2023 Ford F-450

59,621 KM

$109,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW XLT

11952231

2023 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW XLT

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

$109,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,621KM
VIN 1FT8W4DT8PEC37376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # AV1089-23
  • Mileage 59,621 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2023 Ford F-450 DRW XLT!!

**CREW CAB // 8 FOOT BOX**

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL, 475 HP / 1050 LB-FT, 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, REMOTE STARTER, RUNNING BOARDS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, EXHAUST BRAKE, APPLE CARPLAY AND MUCH MORE!!

**GVWR 14,000LB**

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
2023 Ford F-450