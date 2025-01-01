Menu
JUST LANDED!!

2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury!!

**HYBRID MODEL**

**FULLY LOADED**

1.6L INLINE 4 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, DIGITAL DASH, HEATED SEATS, LANE ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

2023 Hyundai Elantra

82,365 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,365KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4AJ6PU070226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

