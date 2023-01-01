Menu
2023 Hyundai Elantra

60 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Maximum Motor Car

289-389-8999

Preferred IVT

Location

Maximum Motor Car

1451 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5K9

289-389-8999

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9447229
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG4PU456540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60 KM

Vehicle Description

All prices are plus HST & licensing.Extended Warranties available.All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $495.  If not Certified and E-Tested, per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not E-Tested, not Certified and not drivable.  Submit your CREDIT APPLICATION NOW!! www.maximummotorcar.com/financing Financing available for any and every situation. NO INCOME, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTIONS AND EVEN O.D.S.P.! We can do it all! Rates from 4.99% O.A.C, Don't hesitate to get a risk-free pre-approval today! Vehicle Repossession? Low Income? Student? Newly arrived to Canada? We can help! All Financing deals subject to Finance Processing Fee O.A.C Call now! 289-389-8999 Or visit our website: www.MaximumMotorCar.com Located in Stoney creek, just off the QEW, @ Fifty Rd.  Buy with confidence! OMVIC registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

