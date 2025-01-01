Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NEW ARRIVAL!!</p><p>2025 Tesla Model Y Performance!!</p><p>**AUTOPILOT**</p><p>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p>**ONE OWNER**</p><p>RANGE: 430 KM, 0-100 KM/H IN 3.7 SECONDS, BLACK AND WHITE PREMIUM INTERIOR, STEALTH GREY, 21 UBERTURBINE WHEELS, CARBON FIBER SPOILER, PERFORMANCE ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PERFORMANCE PEDALS, FIVE SEATER AND MUCH MORE!! </p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2025 Tesla Model Y

17,830 KM

Details Description Features

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Tesla Model Y

Performance **ONE OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX**

Watch This Vehicle
12777440

2025 Tesla Model Y

Performance **ONE OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1753108689
  2. 1753108688
  3. 1753108688
  4. 1753108688
  5. 1753108688
  6. 1753108689
  7. 1753108689
  8. 1753108689
  9. 1753108689
  10. 1753108689
  11. 1753108689
  12. 1753108689
  13. 1753108689
  14. 1753108689
  15. 1753108689
  16. 1753108689
  17. 1753108689
  18. 1753108689
  19. 1753108689
  20. 1753108689
  21. 1753108689
  22. 1753108689
  23. 1753108689
  24. 1753108689
  25. 1753108689
  26. 1753108689
  27. 1753108689
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,830KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 7SAYGDEF8SF241878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AV1169-25
  • Mileage 17,830 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2025 Tesla Model Y Performance!!

**AUTOPILOT**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**ONE OWNER**

RANGE: 430 KM, 0-100 KM/H IN 3.7 SECONDS, BLACK AND WHITE PREMIUM INTERIOR, STEALTH GREY, 21" UBERTURBINE WHEELS, CARBON FIBER SPOILER, PERFORMANCE ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PERFORMANCE PEDALS, FIVE SEATER AND MUCH MORE!! 

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX Convertible **VERY WELL MAINTAINED**CLEAN CARFAX** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1994 Nissan 300ZX Convertible **VERY WELL MAINTAINED**CLEAN CARFAX** 120,739 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Cabriolet **SUPER LOW KM'S** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2013 Audi S5 Premium Cabriolet **SUPER LOW KM'S** 68,325 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Mustang GT **PERFORMANCE PACK 2** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2020 Ford Mustang GT **PERFORMANCE PACK 2** 24,343 KM $56,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2025 Tesla Model Y