1986 GMC C/K 1500

192,610 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,610KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8058367
  • VIN: 2gtec14h0g1515789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 192,610 KM

Vehicle Description

IN EXCELLENT SHAPE RUNS OUT GREAT CLEAN CARFAX,  A RARE FIND, CLEAN SOLID BODY . CALL FOR INFO CALL BILL 905 252-5580 

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

