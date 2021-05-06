2001 Chevrolet Corvette

$29,988 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7088227

7088227 Stock #: 2001CORVETTE

2001CORVETTE VIN: 1G1YY32G015122300

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.