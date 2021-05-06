Menu
2001 Chevrolet Corvette

67,000 KM

Details

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Houston Ford

905-640-4541

Location

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

67,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7088227
  • Stock #: 2001CORVETTE
  • VIN: 1G1YY32G015122300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived!
Priced to sell.
5.7L 8 Cylinders.
6 Speed Manual Transmission.
67000 km only.
Never Wintered.
Showroom condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

