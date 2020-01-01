Menu
2002 Honda CR-V

EX

2002 Honda CR-V

EX

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 286,808KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4469931
  • Stock #: S0181
  • VIN: JHLRD78822C819104
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

AWD, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 286,808kms, Drives Very Good, Sounds Very Good, Good Tires, Engine Tranny are Excellent, Carfax Available, NEEDS BRAKES, As IS $2450 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.


+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

