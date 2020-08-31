Menu
2002 Honda CR-V

286,808 KM

Details Description

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

EX

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

286,808KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 5721930
  • VIN: JHLRD78822C819184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 286,808 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 HONDA CRV EX, AWD, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 286,808kms, Drives Very Good, Sounds Very Good, Good Tires, Engine Tranny are Excellent, Carfax Available, NEEDS BRAKES, As Is $2000. CALL 416 728 0009.


+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

