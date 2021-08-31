Menu
2004 Subaru Impreza

321,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

WRX

Location

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

321,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8058244
  • VIN: jf1gd29634g510397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 321,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS OUT VERY WELL SOLID UNDER CARIIDGE RUSTPROOFED, INTERIOR IN MINT SHAPE , STONE CHIPS ON HOOD LOOK AT PICS FOR DAMAGE, CLUTCH OIL PAN TPS AND KNOCK SENSOR COMPLETE TUNE UP COILS PLUGS FUEL FILTER JUST DONE INSPECTED TB LOOKS GOOD OEM , WINDSHIELD NEEDS REPLACING OVERALL NICE CAR .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

