2006 Honda Accord

246,138 KM

Details Description

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2006 Honda Accord

2006 Honda Accord

EX-L LEATHER SUNROOF

2006 Honda Accord

EX-L LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

246,138KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289383
  • Stock #: C0351
  • VIN: 1HGCM56876A807714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,138 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 HONDA ACCORD EX-L LEATHER, SUNROOF, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 246,138Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Carfax Available, $2950 Not Certified, Certification Available For additional $695 And Will Come With New Brakes And Warranty. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

