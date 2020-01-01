+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
416-728-0009
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
2006 HONDA ACCORD EX-L LEATHER, SUNROOF, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 246,138Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Carfax Available, $2950 Not Certified, Certification Available For additional $695 And Will Come With New Brakes And Warranty. CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
+ H.S.T And Licensing.
