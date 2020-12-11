Menu
2006 Honda Accord

246,138 KM

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

EX-L LEATHER SUNROOF CERTIFIED

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

246,138KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6308241
  • Stock #: C051
  • VIN: 1HGCN56876A807714

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C051
  • Mileage 246,138 KM

2006 HONDA ACCORD EX-L LEATHER, SUNROOF, 4 CYL, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 246,138Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Carfax Available, Comes Certified With New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty. $3950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

