2007 Ford Ranger

89,054 KM

Details

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

SUPER CAB SUPER LOW KMS 89,054KMS

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

89,054KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 5604303
  • Stock #: S0279
  • VIN: 1FTZR44E47PA33465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,054 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED! 2007 FORD RANGER, White, Super Crew Cab, Auto, A/C, CD, ONLY 89,054 KMS, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, 2 set Of Tires (Winters And All Seasons) BODY HAS RUST AND WILL NEED RUST REPAIRED TO PASS SAFETY, SOLD AS IS FOR $3950 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.

It Would Make a great Vehicle Once Rust Fixed, Has Low Kms, Engine And Tranny Are Excellent.

OR

$6950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, Pick up box Will Be Replaced And Will have No Rust.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

