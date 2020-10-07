Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

229,545 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2007 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

229,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6049311
  • Stock #: S0306
  • VIN: 5J6RE48397L805030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,545 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED 2007 HONDA CRV LX, AWD, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 229,545Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Winter Tires, $6450 Comes Certified With New Brakes, call 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

