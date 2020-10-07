2007 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
416-728-0009
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
416-728-0009
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
JUST ARRIVED 2007 HONDA CRV LX, AWD, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 229,545Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Winter Tires, $6450 Comes Certified With New Brakes, call 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
+ H.S.T And Licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0