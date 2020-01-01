Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS LEATHER SUNROOF LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS LEATHER SUNROOF LOW KMS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,186KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4423602
  • Stock #: S0201
  • VIN: 5NM5G13E97H032099
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

2007 HYUNDAI SANTA FE GLS, Auto, A/C, CD, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Tow Pkg, 166,186Kms, Drives Excellent, No Accident Claims, Carproof Available, $4950 CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available, Call 416 728 0009.

Certification Available For Additional $695.

INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2012, BUT OVER 18 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2008 Toyota Camry LE...
 157,692 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge SEL AWD
 179,876 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 105,060 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic
Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Send A Message