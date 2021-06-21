Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Saturn SL2

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2007 Saturn SL2

2007 Saturn SL2

Ion.3 Uplevel

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Saturn SL2

Ion.3 Uplevel

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7512132
  • Stock #: C090
  • VIN: 1G8AW15B87Z159576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 SATURN ION, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry Alarm, 180,000Kms, Drives Good, $1500. Starts And Runs, CLEAN BODY, CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 124,259 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2007 Saturn SL2 Ion....
 180,000 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla CE
 189,989 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory