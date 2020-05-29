Menu
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 196,103KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5208770
  • Stock #: C001
  • VIN: 4t1be46k97u517998
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

2007 TOYOTA CAMRY LE, 1 OWNER, GREY, 4 CYL, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 196,103Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Well Maintained With Full Service Records, Carfax Available, $4950 Not Certified, $5950 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included,

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

