2007 Toyota Camry

196,103 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

LE 1 OWNER CERTIFIED

2007 Toyota Camry

LE 1 OWNER CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

  Listing ID: 5391830
  Stock #: S0270
  VIN: 4t1be46k97u517999

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

196,103KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 196,103 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 TOYOTA CAMRY LE, 1 OWNER, GREY, 4 CYL, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 196,103Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Well Maintained With Full Service Records, Carfax Available, $4950 Not Certified, $5650 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included,

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

