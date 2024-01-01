Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>very clean car certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included.</p><p>Looking for a luxurious sedan that delivers both style and performance? Look no further than this 2008 BMW 5 Series, currently available at Pauls Auto Sales. This sleek gray beauty boasts a powerful 3L I6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for a smooth and confident ride. The black leather interior offers both comfort and elegance, with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. The 5 Series has been meticulously maintained and comes equipped with a wide range of features, including a premium sound system, sunroof, push-button start, and a security system, offering both entertainment and peace of mind.</p><p>With 234,000km on the odometer, this BMW is ready for many more adventures. Some of its most notable features included: a powerful 3L I6 engine, a sleek gray exterior, heated seats, a premium sound system, and a sunroof. Whether youre navigating the city streets or hitting the open road, this 5 Series is the perfect choice for drivers who demand both luxury and performance.</p><p>Contact Pauls Auto Sales today to schedule a test drive and experience this impressive sedan for yourself.</p>

2008 BMW 5 Series

234,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 BMW 5 Series

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 5 Series

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

  1. 1726251435
  2. 1726251445
  3. 1726251460
  4. 1726251470
  5. 1726251479
  6. 1726251491
  7. 1726251503
  8. 1726251514
  9. 1726251522
  10. 1726251531
  11. 1726251542
  12. 1726251552
  13. 1726251560
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
234,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wbanv135x8cz52077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean car certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included.

Looking for a luxurious sedan that delivers both style and performance? Look no further than this 2008 BMW 5 Series, currently available at Paul's Auto Sales. This sleek gray beauty boasts a powerful 3L I6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for a smooth and confident ride. The black leather interior offers both comfort and elegance, with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. The 5 Series has been meticulously maintained and comes equipped with a wide range of features, including a premium sound system, sunroof, push-button start, and a security system, offering both entertainment and peace of mind.

With 234,000km on the odometer, this BMW is ready for many more adventures. Some of its most notable features included: a powerful 3L I6 engine, a sleek gray exterior, heated seats, a premium sound system, and a sunroof. Whether you're navigating the city streets or hitting the open road, this 5 Series is the perfect choice for drivers who demand both luxury and performance.

Contact Paul's Auto Sales today to schedule a test drive and experience this impressive sedan for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales

Used 2012 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Stouffville, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue SL 212,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Stouffville, ON
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 191,200 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Stouffville, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 202,669 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Paul's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-8201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 5 Series