$5,995+ tax & licensing
2008 BMW 5 Series
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 234,000 KM
Vehicle Description
very clean car certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included.
Looking for a luxurious sedan that delivers both style and performance? Look no further than this 2008 BMW 5 Series, currently available at Paul's Auto Sales. This sleek gray beauty boasts a powerful 3L I6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for a smooth and confident ride. The black leather interior offers both comfort and elegance, with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. The 5 Series has been meticulously maintained and comes equipped with a wide range of features, including a premium sound system, sunroof, push-button start, and a security system, offering both entertainment and peace of mind.
With 234,000km on the odometer, this BMW is ready for many more adventures. Some of its most notable features included: a powerful 3L I6 engine, a sleek gray exterior, heated seats, a premium sound system, and a sunroof. Whether you're navigating the city streets or hitting the open road, this 5 Series is the perfect choice for drivers who demand both luxury and performance.
Contact Paul's Auto Sales today to schedule a test drive and experience this impressive sedan for yourself.
416-543-8201