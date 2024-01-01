Menu
<p>nice little car, auto, as is special, low km, </p>

2008 Hyundai Accent

144,651 KM

Details

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Accent

2008 Hyundai Accent

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,651KM
As Is Condition
VIN KMHCN45C98U263654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P510A
  • Mileage 144,651 KM

Vehicle Description

nice little car, auto, as is special, low km, 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-XXXX

416-543-8201

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2008 Hyundai Accent