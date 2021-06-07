Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Sentra

123,295 KM

Details Description Features

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Sentra

2008 Nissan Sentra

2.0 LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Sentra

2.0 LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

123,295KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7213658
  • Stock #: S0338
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E78L736849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0338
  • Mileage 123,295 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 NISSAN SENTRA 2.0, Auto, A/C, CD, AUX, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS, No Rust, Carfax Available, 123,295Kms, Drives Excellent, $4950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And PowerTrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 148,299 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 160,395 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 151,320 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory